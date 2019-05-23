VIZpin Names Jordan Mandel Vice President of Sales

Jordan Mandel, Vice President of Sales VIZpin Smartphone Access Control VIZpin SMART App

I am pleased to be joining such a forward-thinking, quickly growing company and am eager to apply my skills and experience to strategically accelerate growth even further.” — Jordan Mandel

LANCASTER, PA, USA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, designer and manufacturer of the VIZpin smartphone-based, Bluetooth enabled access entry system, has announced the appointment of Jordan Mandel to the newly-created position of vice president of sales, effective immediately.

Mandel, of Miami, FL, is a graduate of Florida State University’s College of Business. Prior to joining VIZpin, he was responsible for business development at several technology companies in New York, Florida, Singapore and Thailand.

VIZpin President and CEO Paul Bodell comments, “We are excited to announce the addition of Jordan Mandel to the VIZpin team as vice president of sales. Jordan is an experienced technical sales leader, with a focus on new product and market expansion. He will be responsible for executing VIZpin's global sales strategy, which includes expanding national account customers in key verticals and growing our base of Certified Partners and Installers.”

Mandel comments, “I am pleased to be joining such a forward-thinking, quickly growing company and am eager to apply my skills and experience to strategically accelerate growth even further.”





