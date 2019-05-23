COAST Autonomous Announces Indianapolis 500 Sponsorship of Oriol Servia

Veteran Race Car Driver Goes Driverless and Qualifies for the Indy 500

COAST Autonomous is pleased to announce its sponsorship of Indianapolis 500 driver Oriol Servia. The popular driver, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife and young daughter, will carry the COAST logo on his Salvador Dali-themed helmet in the 2019 edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.





Oriol Servia holding his unique helmet designed for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500. COAST family and friends will be rooting on Servia, the newest addition to the COAST Advisory Board, who will be driving car number 77 this Memorial Day Weekend.









COAST also is announcing that the respected veteran driver, who is a mechanical engineer and a proven team manager, will join COAST’s Advisory Board.

The Indy 500, the largest single-day sporting event in the world, takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which opened in 1909. The Indy 500 and the Speedway are synonymous with innovation, as they have introduced over the last century numerous features that are now found on almost every road car around the world, including the rear view mirror, seat belts, front-wheel drive, disc brakes, and modern car tires. The Speedway also is the world’s largest sports stadium, with grandstands circling most of the 2.5-mile oval racetrack and attendance for the annual Memorial Day weekend race estimated to reach almost 400,000 people. As it is such a large venue to navigate, drivers often use golf carts to make their way around the garage and infield. As a driver known for doing things differently, Oriol asked COAST to provide a fully autonomous golf cart, which he used last week to travel around the busy Indy garage.

“I am really happy to announce my partnership with COAST,” said Oriol. “I have been following COAST’s progress for a while and I am really impressed with their approach and their technology. It has been pretty cool to show off a driverless golf cart here at the Speedway, which has been a home for innovation for over 100 years. With all of the driving involved in qualifying for the Indy 500, I thought it would be best to leave some of the driving to COAST.”

“It is great to welcome Oriol to the COAST team,” said Adrian Sussmann, President of COAST Autonomous. “The Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world, and it is a thrill to see Oriol carry the COAST logo on his helmet. I have been incredibly fortunate to be a part of five previous Indy 500 victories with Dario Franchitti and Dan Wheldon, and I have seen what it takes to win: Excellent equipment, smart strategy and great execution. This is exactly Oriol’s plan for Sunday’s race and COAST’s plan for urban and campus self-driving mobility solutions. No pressure Oriol, but we expect you to coast to Victory Lane!”

Oriol joins fellow race car drivers Dario Franchitti (three-time Indianapolis 500 winner) and Allan McNish (three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner) on COAST’s Advisory Board together with Rick Baker (former Mayor of St. Petersburg, FL) and Dr. Marco Pavone (Stanford Professor & Director of its Autonomous Systems Laboratory).

About Oriol Servia:

From the Catalonia region in Spain, Servia grew up in a small village near the home of Salvador Dali, which is why the famous surrealist is featured in his race helmet design. Oriol has 10 Indianapolis 500 starts under his belt and has been competing in IndyCar for over 15 years. The 1999 Indy Lights Champion has a best Indy 500 start of third (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2012), but came closest to winning last year, when he was leading with just 6 of the 200 laps to go. The popular veteran driver now lives in Los Angeles, California.

About COAST:

COAST Autonomous is a software and technology company focused on delivering AV solutions at appropriate speeds for urban and campus environments. COAST’s mission is to build community by connecting people with mobility solutions that put pedestrians first and give cities back to people. At the center of one of the fastest and most profound disruptions to impact the transportation and logistics industries, COAST has developed the full stack of Autonomous Vehicle (AV) software that includes mapping and localization, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), fleet management and supervision systems. Partnering with proven manufacturers, COAST can provide a variety of vehicles equipped with its best-in-class software to offer Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions to cities, theme parks, campuses, airports, and other urban environments. Based in Pasadena, California, COAST’s team is recognized for its experience and expertise in all aspects of implementing and operating AV fleets while prioritizing safety and the user experience. To learn how COAST Autonomous can help you power autonomous transportation in your environment, please visit www.coastautonomous.com.

