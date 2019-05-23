Wild Rose Brewery teams up with Tamarack Brewing Company on Yeah Baby! Red Ale

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wild Rose Brewery is excited to announce our collaboration with Tamarack Brewing Company, celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Calgary Flames Stanley Cup win in 1989. Yeah Baby! is a crisp red ale with notes of fruit, pine, and citrus, that gets its name from retired sports announcer, Peter Maher’s iconic tagline.



Tamarack Brewery was a natural fit to collaborate with since the Montana based brewery’s founder is none other than Calgary Flames alum, Lanny MacDonald.

The beer was brewed at Wild Rose Brewery by brewers from both companies. Paying homage to the ‘C’ of Red, all four types of hops used to create this brew start with a “C”: Chinook, Citra, Centennial, and Columbus. The cans design showcases the 88/89 Flames roster and uses vintage Flames colours and subtle hockey elements to pay tribute to our team and love for the game.

“Wild Rose Brewery was proud to become the official beer sponsor for the Flames Alumni in early 2018, with this partnership it only made sense for us to pay tribute to the anniversary of The Stanley Cup’s last visit to the city,” says Bill McKenzie, President & CEO, Wild Rose Brewery. “Our partnership has always been community driven and focuses on giving back, which is why we are happy to be donating 50 cents from every four-pack of cans and $10 from every keg sold to The Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families Charity.”

Tall cans and draft will be available to enjoy from the Wild Rose Tap Room and select partners across the city. A launch party will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Wild Rose Tap Room, with Flames Alumni in attendance to enjoy the brew and sign your Yeah Baby! cans and Flames jerseys. Live music from Earl James Stevenson will also be starting at 4 p.m.

Wild Rose Brewery is an award-winning, Albertan brewery that has been at the forefront of the province’s brewing industry since 1996. The brewery has an evolving arsenal of innovative yet approachable products and a well-established, bustling taproom in the Currie Barracks of Calgary. Wild Rose has become a household name in Alberta thanks to their meticulous quality control procedures, production of consistently well-received products and their fun work environment, deemed “Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers”.

For more information, please contact: Justin Barber Sales Director of Wild Rose Brewery 587-438-5059 jbarber@wildrosebrewery.com



