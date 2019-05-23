Motion Preservation Devices Market to Hit US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting announced recent research study on “Motion Preservation Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2026”

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Motion Preservation Devices Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 10.5 % over the forecast time frame 2019-2026 and reach the market value around USD 1.5 billion by 2026.



The global market is anticipated to increase between 2019 and 2026 with increasing prevalence of chronic and acute injuries and obesity and diabetes. Increased global geriatric population, technological advancements, an increase in the number of spinal disorders and increasing use of spinal surgery are key drivers for the global market for movement preservation equipment. In addition, the market is likely to propel the world to minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the market is expected to retain major factors, such as high cost of motion preservation and the alternative treatment available, strict regulatory approvals, and an adverse reimbursement scenario.

Motion preservation is an intuitive alternative to spinal arthrodesis, preventing adjacent degeneration at the theoretical level. A majority of implants are unknown for long-term stability, endurance, and strength of the prothesis. Motion preservation in the back of the spine is probably a simpler task than the intervertebral disk. To overcome this complication, surgical methods have been developed. Total disk replacement, interspinal implants and post-stability dynamics are the following methods. Furthermore, the global market for motion preservation devices is expected to promote favorable repayment policies. However, alternative methods are expected to be available to restrict the global market. In addition, a major factor limiting the market is the high cost of the spinal motion preservation technology. The report provides a detailed product-, surgical- and end-user segmentation of the global motion preservation devices market. Marketed regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) have been segmented as well. The global market of motion preservation devices will likely be restricted by unfavorable refund policies, rigorous regulatory approvals, expensive implants and high procedures costs.

The global market for motion conservation devices is expected to increase during the forecast period, with emerging technologies in motion preservation devices. The demand for motion preservation products, thus boosting the market, is also increased by digital monitoring and display. Also innovative are remote controlled mechanisms that further drive the market.

Regional Stance

North America has many motion preservation devices for different spine injuries that have been approved for treatment. The prevalence of spinal injuries is likely to increase significantly in the USA during the forecast period, which will increase the region's share in the global market. Additionally, product launching and approval are expected to promote the market in the region for motion preservation devices.

Product Insights

The traditional overall disc replacement segment represented a leading global market share in 2018 with respect to the product. During the forecast period, it is expected to maintain its market leading position. The segment is expected to improve over the prevision period to increase the global geriatric population and the number of spinal disorders. Increasing demand for motion preservation devices is a key factor that is expected to drive the market during the forecast period, given its inclination towards minimally invasive procedures.

Key Players & Strategies

Due to numerous players, the global market for motion preservation devices is very fragmented. Major market players in motion maintenance include Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Paradigm Spine, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnsons), Spinal Kinetics, Inc., Globus Medical, K2 M, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The global movement preservation devices market will be boosted during a forecast period by an increase in the trend for fusion & acquisitions and product approvals & launch in developing countries. The acquisition also boosts the market for motion preservation.

