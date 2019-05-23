Deep Sky Mobile Announces Release of its Softphone Communication App for Android and iOS

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Deep Sky Mobile, which is a partnership between AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) and AI VentureTech, Inc., announces ‘beta’ launch of its Deep Sky Mobyx softphone communication app for both Android and iOS.

Deep Sky's new communication mobile app, built off the Mobyx platform, offers a full range of calling features available for both Apple iOS and Android devices.

Speed Dial

Call Transfers

Three-Way Calling

Call Forwarding

Call Waiting

Voice Mail

SMS Texting

Video Chat

Call Recording

Address Book Integration

Ring Tone Selections

Number Re-Writing for Easy Dialing

Multiple Languages



Free Calls for Deep Sky Users



Deep Sky will offer free on-net calling and video chatting between app users. This means if you and a friend both have the Deep Sky mobile app installed you can both make free calls, and real-time video chats between each other, anywhere in the world, for free.



Signup for New Account

To register a new account simply signup with Deep Sky Mobile below, download the Mobyx app from our website, then scan your individual QR code with your phone’s camera to activate the mobile app. https://deepskymobile.com/signup/



Business VoIP Service

In the near future, Deep Sky will offer businesses and enterprise customers a host of VoIP businesses solutions from voice, data, conferencing, and virtual offices. Voice Over Internet Protocol communication is increasing in popularity exponentially as more people move away from their landlines. Businesses can benefit from using VoIP services, which are well known for being less expensive, more versatile, and more scalable than traditional phone services.

Deep Sky's award-winning Virtual Office solution will help small and home-based businesses enjoy many Hosted PBX features, such as customizing their own VoIP solution in the Cloud. Virtual Office enables customers to use an existing landline or mobile phones, without needing IP phones.



The launch of the Deep Sky Mobyx app is only the first in many features we plan to release in the coming weeks, and also marks our commercialization of Deep Sky Mobile’s business plan to begin generating revenues from our suite of products.



Investor Mailing List



If interested in receiving investor updates on Deep Sky Mobile register online at https://deepskymobile.com/investors/

About Deep Sky Mobile

Deep Sky Mobile is a development stage partnership between AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC: SWRM), and AI VentureTech, Inc., focused on providing mobile services for both the consumer and enterprise market. The goal is to develop Deep Sky Mobile as an alternative carrier for users seeking higher broadband Phone, Text, and Data services. Deep Sky Enterprise will focus on more advanced mobile solutions such as tracking network for driverless cars, drones, Smart Homes, Smart City's, IoT, and enterprise networking off our early stage 5G Cloud Platform providing both 4G and pre 5G capabilities. www.deepskymobile.com



About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts: AppSwarm, Corp. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.