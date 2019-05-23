Applied Systems Honored with Four Stevie® Awards in 2019 American Business Awards®

Award program recognizes innovation and excellence in the workplace across industries worldwide

/EIN News/ -- University Park, IL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company has been named the winner of four Stevie® Awards across New Product of the Year and Company of the Year categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards. Applied’s Digital Agency Plus® product and Applied Benefits Designer® were honored with Silver Stevie Awards, and Applied Systems and IVANS Rating® were honored with Bronze Stevie awards.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.



More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Applied received Silver and Bronze Stevie awards for:

Silver

Applied’s Digital Agency Plus product received the New Product or Service of the Year – Software – Insurance Solution category

Applied Benefits Designer received the New Product or Service of the Year – Software – Insurance Solution category.

Bronze

Company of the Year – Computer Software – Large category

IVANS Rating in the New Product or Service of the Year – Software – Insurance Solution category

“We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader in the 2019 American Business Awards,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “These awards demonstrate Team Applied’s commitment to focus on revolutionizing the global business of insurance through innovative, cloud-based software to drive value for our customers and the broader industry.”





The Applied logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.