Hootsuite Announces Google Preferred Partner Status, Launches Google My Business App

Google My Business App Gives Customers a Central Location in the Hootsuite Platform to Manage Their Digital Brand Presence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite , the global leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million customers and employees at more than 80% of the Fortune 1000, announced today the launch of a Google My Business app integration in the Hootsuite platform and its new Google Preferred Partner status. This is Hootsuite’s second major Google integration launch in less than a year and is a testament to Hootsuite’s commitment to deepen their product integrations and alliance with Google.



/EIN News/ -- With today’s launch, Hootsuite customers who also have a verified Google My Business profile can now easily create new posts and respond to customer reviews and questions all within the Hootsuite dashboard. This will allow Hootsuite customers to further engage with their customers and prospects and drive traffic to their businesses.

“According to Google, customers are 70% more likely to visit businesses with a complete Google My Business listing, and that has been validated by our own customers that have seen a significant lift in their web and foot traffic thanks to their Google My Business presence,” said Penny Wilson, CMO of Hootsuite. “We are proud that our deepening partnership with Google will allow our customers to manage their brand presence both on social and on Google My Business, and engage with their customers from one central location in the Hootsuite dashboard.”

The new Google My Business app represents a new opportunity for Hootsuite customers to manage their business profiles. Creating posts, and monitoring and responding to reviews and questions can all be done in the Hootsuite dashboard where they are already managing their social media presence.

“I'm so excited to hear that we'll be able to manage GMB posts from our Hootsuite dashboard!” said Jennifer Filzen, Owner, Rockstar Marketing. “As a marketing agency that manages social media marketing for 40+ small businesses, the ability to publish Google My Business posts from our Hootsuite dashboard is a huge time saver and makes life easier for me and my team.”

In September 2018, Hootsuite introduced a Google Ads integration into its Hootsuite ads products . Hootsuite was also awarded an official Google Premier Partner badge, positioning Hootsuite as a leading social media management suite able to offer Google search and social advertising together.

More information on the app can be found here .

More information on Google My Business can be found here .

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million customers and employees at more than 80% of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com .

Contact:

Corporate Communications

media@hootsuite.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.