Black Box MCX Multimedia Management System Enables True Convergence of AV and Data on a Single IT Network

First-of-a-Kind Solution Leverages Existing 10 GbE Networks to Handle Video, Audio, and Data Without Compromising Speed or Quality

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Box, an industry-leading provider of pro AV connectivity and signal distribution systems, today announced the release of its new MCX multimedia distribution and management system, which takes advantage of modern 10 GbE infrastructure to allow AV and data payloads to exist on the same IT networks. While enabling truly converged networked AV, Black Box MCX ensures low latency, bandwidth efficiency, and high-quality video and audio.

/EIN News/ -- “Historically, converged networks have not been practical, and even dedicated 1 Gigabit networks cannot deliver the quality and performance that many AV applications require,” said Jonathan McCune, director of product management for AV and infrastructure at Black Box. “MCX enables true AV/IT convergence at the enterprise level with use of the 10G SDVoE platform. MCX delivers up to 4K 60 hertz 4:4:4 video uncompressed over 10G with the lowest latency and switch times available in the AV marketplace. This eliminates any compromise between low latency, low bandwidth, and high video quality — and does so on the same IT data network that supports the enterprise.”

MCX simplifies and accelerates the process of consolidating AV and data on a single network, enabling organizations in virtually any industry to reduce network management time and costs, as well as total cost of ownership. Rather than deploy an entirely new network, users can take advantage of the software-defined solution to leverage existing infrastructure for delivery of better-quality audio and video, which can translate to greater customer satisfaction and faster time to revenue.

MCX makes it possible to manage video walls, video extension (point-to-point and point-to-multipoint), and digital signage on an IT network. MCX is also the first commercially available video-over-IP solution to incorporate Dante audio transport. The new Black Box system supports these signals on a mixed fiber/copper network and in mixed use cases, such as individual video wall screens or video walls with advanced multiviewer or picture-in-picture technology. Delivering up to 4K 60 hertz 4:4:4 plus up to 10-bit HDR, MCX allows users to take advantage of fully uncompressed 4K UHD technology.

More information about the Black Box MCX multimedia distribution and management system is available at blackbox.com/mcx . Further details on Black Box and its full product portfolio is available at www.blackbox.com .

About Black Box

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and pro AV systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data and content. For government, education and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers and the world.

