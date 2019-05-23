Water Softeners Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025

Growing demand for clean and potable water globally due to rapid industrialization & urbanization and spiraling growth in food processing plants, chemical producers, textile manufacturers, and refineries would propel the growth of the global water softener market. Salt-based water softener segment is likely to dominate and salt-free water softener segment to register the fastest growth through 2025. North America would accrue the highest revenue and Asia-Pacific is likely to grow the fastest through 2025.

Portland, OR, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Water Softeners Market accrued a sum of $2.05 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers extensive analyses of the key winning strategies, industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and top investment pockets.

The report identifies the drivers of the market as the surge in need for potable water due to the growing population, growing number of water-borne ailments due to consumption of hard water, and growing acceptance in industrial applications such as food processing, chemical, textiles, and refineries. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization all around the world increased the adoption of water softeners. However, high costs of operation, labor, and maintenance incurred during the water softening process as well as environmental concerns regarding discharge of soft water and stringent environmental policies mainly in Europe and the U.S. would hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped sectors in emerging economies such as India and Japan, growing proliferation of manufacturing industries globally, and increased awareness of adverse effects of consuming hard water would create new opportunities for market growth.

Based on product types, the salt-based water softener segment generated over two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and is likely to remain dominant through 2025. This is because salt-based water softeners are used in homes to prevent health ailments like eye and skin irritation and hair fall, increase lifespan of fabric, avoid stains on faucets, fixtures, and taps, and extending shelf life of water-utilizing appliances. Nonetheless, the salt-free water softener segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period because these products are cheaper than salt-based counterparts and do not need purging of chemicals to soften water and neutralize contaminants.

The market in North America held over one-third of the market share in 2017 and would retain its lion's share through 2025. This is due to the growing prevalence of water-borne diseases globally, increasing applications of advanced water softening instruments in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, and high awareness of the benefits of consuming soft water. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific market would grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% through 2025 due to proactive measures undertaken by the government to improve access to fresh water, increase in foreign direct investments in commercial and residential infrastructure, and rapid proliferation of the industrial sector.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the key market players operating in the market. They include Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd., NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC.

