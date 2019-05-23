Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Would Reach USD 8,087.4 million by 2024 end, Will hit at a CAGR of 6.44% from 2019 - 2024, Report by MRFR

Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Device Type (Resting ECG, Event Monitor, Holter Monitor), Application (Tachycardia, Bradycardia), End User (Hospitals and Clinics) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2019- 2024

Pune, India, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) in the latest report published on the Arrhythmia monitoring devices market, predicts that the global Arrhythmia monitoring devices market to worth the market size of USD 8,087.4 Million by 2024, garnering a CAGR of 6.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2024, whilst, enhancements in medical infrastructure backs the credit.

Irregularities in the heartbeat rhythm, which alters the blood distribution in the body, is diagnosed as a typical case of arrythmia. The usual number of heartbeats per minute depends on several factors, like the physical state of the body, age, and others. The standard heart rate in a resting adult person is 60-100 beats per minute. The clinical condition in which the heartbeat per minute is above the regular rate is termed as tachycardia, and the reverse condition is called bradycardia. The commonly used method for the diagnosis of arrhythmia is an electrocardiogram (ECG). However, owing to technological advancements, the arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to experience a robust market acclivity.

Cardiomyopathy, chronic liver disorders, thyroid issues, sleep apnea, malfunctioning kidney, and diabetes are certain health malaises capable of inducing cardiac arrhythmia. The increase in cases of ailments causing cardiac morbidity demands for better arrhythmia diagnosis. The arrhythmia monitoring devices helps in tracking fluctuations in the heartbeat rhythm for a prolonged period in arrhythmia patients. It assists medical professionals in early detection of critical complications, that aids in enhanced arrhythmia treatment. Owing to better cardiac care in the catheterization laboratories and atrial fibrillation treatment integrated care clinics, an increase in the number of patients visiting these healthcare organizations is triggering the adoption of the arrhythmia monitoring devices, thereby, increasing its sales. These are anticipated to amplify the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market in the oncoming years.

Technological advancements are providing a firm base for medical innovations like designing wireless devices, dedicated to providing excellent arrhythmia treatment to remote patients. In 2016, the Technological Institute of Morelia, Mexico, researchers had devised a portable device, that when placed on the chest of an arrhythmia patient, alerts the concerned medical personnel of any irregularities in the heartbeat rhythm, over a distance. Other advancements, such as cardiac telemetry monitors and electronic medical record (EMR) systems, are augmenting the ubiquity of ECG data management solutions in healthcare systems. Such product launches are expected to fuel the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) is encouraging researchers to develop more efficient methods for arrhythmia treatment. Furthermore, governments worldwide are taking initiatives on the same. Hence, creating immense scope for research and developmental activities in the field of arrhythmia diagnosis and treatment, which is likely to bolster investments from several influential market key players which can impel the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

The emerging arrhythmia monitoring devices market might faces challenges like risk and data efficacy problems associated with the devices. Another constrain expected to influence the arrhythmia monitoring devices market is the high manufacturing cost, and owing to the use of rechargeable batteries, the maintenance cost. No reimbursement policies can also impede the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

MRFR listed, NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Abbott, GE Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Aurora Resurgence, Spacelabs Healthcare, Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Denshi, Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring, BioTelemetry, Inc, AliveCor, Inc, Biotronik, Applied Cardiac Systems, iRhythm Technologies, Inc, Preventive Solutions, Inc. as significant companies operating in the Arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

MRFR’s segmental analysis provides a comprehensive insight into the global Arrhythmia monitoring devices market that helps clients to identify and prepare market growth opportunities for business proliferation. The market has been divided into device type, application, and end user.

Increase Sales of Holter Monitor Expected to Escalate the Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market by 2024

Based on the device type, the market has been studied in the following segments: event monitor, Holter monitor, resting ECG, implantable cardiac monitor (ICM), mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) devices, others. By the virtues of the effectiveness and convenience to use, the Holter monitor and mobile cardiac telemetry segments of the global Arrhythmia monitoring market are expected to expand at an accelerating rate in the nearing years.

Based on the application, the Arrythmia Monitoring Devices Market has been studied by the following segments: tachycardia, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), premature ventricular contractions (PVC), bradycardia, ventricular fibrillation (V-fib), conduction disorders, and others. High prevalence and severe complications of atrial fibrillation require intense medical attention. Consequentially, an increase in the adoption of the arrhythmia monitoring devices is expected to gain traction for revenue generation. MRFR asserts, a surge in the atrial fibrillation segment during the forecast period. In 2018, the UNC AFib Care Network launched a new atrial fibrillation clinic.

Based on the end user, the arrythmia monitoring devices market has been studied by the following segments: into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), diagnostic centers, and others. The ambulatory surgery centers segment is anticipated to generated substantial revenues for the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

MRFR’s Demographic Insights Forecast the North American Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to Dominate in the Upcoming Years

Based on the region, the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is segmented into North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The increase in the cases of cardiovascular disorders in North America, the regional arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to be at the forefront. The collaborations between various research labs and institutions and growing awareness about the arrhythmia monitoring devices are factors that can push the regional market. The European region is predicted to grasp the second largest market size in the nearing future. The Asia Pacific region, due to its developing medical infrastructure and increase in disposable incomes, is estimated to exhibit the fastest growing market. The difficulty in healthcare affordability, in the Middle East and Africa, is a possible cause for the steady growth of the MEA and African Arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

In February 2019, CardioComm received its FDA clearance for its ECG device innovation named HeartCheck Cardi Beat.

