Hoyer Discusses the President’s Refusal to Work with Congress on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”

“I think yesterday was a sad day… It was a bizarre performance, an unfortunate performance for the American people because what [the President] said is, if you're going to continue to do oversight, if you're going to continue to conduct your responsibilities under the Constitution to oversee the executive department, then I'm not going to cooperate with you, and I'm not going to do the people's business. This is not for Democrats. The country needs infrastructure. The President agrees on that. We agree on that. Republicans and Democrats agree on that, and the American people agree on that. The Chamber [of Commerce] and labor agree on that, but yet, the President of the United States who represents all the people came in and said, I'm not going to do the people's business if you continue to do oversight.”

“It seems to me that he is acting like a man cornered. He sees that the courts are not sustaining his coverup, his refusing to respond [to Congress], his ordering people not to testify, ordering departments not to turn over documents. I think he feels that things aren't going his way, and this is his response. It looks to me like he feels cornered, but the fact is we're going to continue to our business. The Russian involvement in our elections was a very, very serious matter unrelated to Trump, unrelated to Democrats and Republicans, but related to our democracy. It is our responsibility to not only find out exactly what happened, but also to take steps so that it can't happen again.”

“[The President] believes he's above the law. He believes the law does not apply to him. The good news is we've seen two cases just over the last few days which indicates that the courts… will affirm the fact that no person, including the President of the United States, is above the law and will affirm the fact that the Congress of the United States under the Constitution is given the responsibility to oversee the executive department. That's the check and balance. That's the ability that the representatives of the American people to get information that the American people need, not just the Congress, the American people need to make judgments that we expect them to be the final arbiters in a democracy. So that’s what is so sad about this President. He does not appreciate the strength of the checks and balances, the strength of oversight, and, very frankly, the strength of the judicial system… The courts are saying no, Mr. President, we are a nation of laws and they apply to you as well.”