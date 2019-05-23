Lightbridge Executive Chairman Ambassador Thomas Graham Selected to Co-Chair Newly Formed Nuclear Energy and National Security Coalition

RESTON, Va., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology development company, today announced that Ambassador Thomas Graham, Executive Chairman of Lightbridge Corporation, and Admiral Richard Mies, fourth Commander in Chief of the United States Strategic Command from 1998 to 2001, were selected to co-chair the Nuclear Energy and National Security Coalition (NENSC). NENSC was founded by the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center in order to increase awareness about nuclear energy as a cornerstone of national security.



/EIN News/ -- The formal launch of NENC occurred on Tuesday, May 21 at the Senate Visitor Center in Washington, DC. At the event, Ambassador Graham and Admiral Mies announced the formation of the coalition. Lightbridge CEO, Seth Grae, is a member of NENSC.

At the event, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center also released its latest report, “ US Nuclear Energy Leadership: Innovation and the Strategic Global Challenge .” The report is the culmination of a Task Force on US Nuclear Energy Leadership convened by the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center to assess the national security implications of a decline in the US nuclear power industry. The report recommends encouraging innovation and investment in the domestic fleet and nuclear exports to the competitive international market.

At the event, Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) , honorary co-chairs of the Task Force, delivered keynote remarks, followed by a panel to discuss nuclear energy’s role in US national security, the US nuclear supply chain and infrastructure, and exports of nuclear technologies, among other topics.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties’ ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

