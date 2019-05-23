Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Files Application for Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHR G ) (“the Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is pleased to announce it has filed an application for uplisting on the NASDAQ Capital Market.



"Elevating the listing of our common stock to the NASDAQ Capital Market will increase corporate visibility, improve liquidity, and broaden awareness in the financial markets, which is an important step forward in our mission to enhance shareholder value as the company continues to grow," said John “JT” Thatch, the company’s CEO. "We have made significant progress in strengthening our financial performance, governance and liquidity in the last 18 months since rebranding and launching our first two companies to position us for continued growth and profitability. These actions coupled with the impending roll out of additional products and strategic international expansion will continue that growth and profitability. A listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market is a natural progression for the Company and our shareholders."

The Company's NASDAQ Capital Market listing application is subject to the review and approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. While the Company intends to satisfy all of NASDAQ's requirements for initial listing, no assurance can be given that this application will be approved. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB under its current symbol, SHRG, during the NASDAQ review process.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company that is publicly traded and dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. SHRG and its subsidiaries is building a diversified portfolio in the direct selling industry. SHRG owns or operates an interest in a variety of companies specializing in the direct selling industry and is reshaping how modern entrepreneurs succeed in a new and vibrant world market. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent representatives. Most importantly, SHRG is committed to conducting business with a high level of integrity, respect and dedication, which allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of its representatives, customers, employees, investors and the global community. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC and Elepreneur, LLC. For more information, visit www.SHRGinc.com , www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 31E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext 201

Info@SHRGinc.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



