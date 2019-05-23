Opus One Solutions Chosen as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Solutions (“Opus One”) is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of Red Herring’s Top 100 North America Award, which recognizes the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

/EIN News/ -- “We’re thrilled to have won this prestigious award and be recognized among North America’s best tech companies,” says Joshua Wong, President & CEO of Opus One Solutions. “It speaks to our vision of a world with cleaner, smarter, more decentralized energy systems – and the progress we’ve made towards that vision with our world-class technology that is enabling utilities to realize that vision with us and seize new opportunities.”



Hari Subramaniam, Opus One’s Chief of Strategic Growth agrees. “We’ve been growing rapidly because our technology addresses a major gap in a global industry undergoing a major transformation. We’ve already helped utilities in North America overcome significant planning and operating challenges to reap the benefits of grid-connected renewable energy technologies, and now we’re working to help utilities elsewhere achieve the same goals.”

The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Westin Pasadena hotel in California on May 15, were chosen from thousands of entrants. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.



Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Marketing to Security, IoT, and many more industries.



Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.



“2019’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.



“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Opus One embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Opus One should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong.”



Following the Top 100 win, Opus One is invited to the next step, which is to present at the Top 100 Global event in November that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia. Red Herring is dedicated to support Opus One’s continued path to success and innovation.

About Opus One

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a distributed energy network. Opus One’s intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer. www.opusonesolutions.com

Media Contact:

Andrea Coelho

Marketing & Communications Manager

E: acoelho@opusonesolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.