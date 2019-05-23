IntelGenx to Join the Quebec Pavilion at BIO 2019 International Convention

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQX:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”), leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it will be joining the Quebec Pavilion at Booth #2627 at BIO 2019 International Convention taking place on June 3-6, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. IntelGenx will be promoting its contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) service capabilities utilizing its oral film and transdermal technologies.



/EIN News/ -- VersaFilm® and VetaFilm™ are IntelGenx’s proprietary oral drug delivery technology platforms for human and veterinary applications, respectively. They enable the development of oral films with potential to improve absorption, accelerate onset of action, reduce side effects, ease administration and improve patient compliance. Transdermal technology is the latest addition to IntelGenx’s drug delivery portfolio.

“We are excited to be a part of BIO International Convention – a congregation of biotech and pharma industry leaders from around the world” said Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “This convention represents a great opportunity to showcase our innovative CDMO capabilities and the tangible medical benefits our film technologies can offer to patients.”

About IntelGenx

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm® and VetaFilm™ technology platforms.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which was established for oral film technology platforms, offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com .



Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov , and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.



Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



