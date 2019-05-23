Core Gold Announces Positive Shareholder Support and Reminds All Shareholders to Vote

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGLD, OTCQX: CGLDF) would like to thank shareholders for their continued support during this pivotal time as Core Gold proceeds with the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Titan Minerals Limited (“Titan”).



To date, 91,628,912 securities representing 45.69% of all outstanding Core Gold securities have been voted with 94.91% of the votes being cast FOR the Arrangement with Titan.

This strong support IN FAVOUR of the proposed Arrangement with Titan is a positive step in the right direction in building future value for all Core Gold shareholders. Furthermore, this strong support indicates that significant numbers of Core Gold shareholders understand the importance of their vote, agree with Core that the Arrangement with Titan is in the best interests of all Core Gold shareholders, and are disregarding the false and inaccurate information being circulated by Core Gold’s former CEO.

The Company encourages all shareholders to vote prior to 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, June 10, 2019, in advance of the Special General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Terminal City Club in Vancouver, BC.

Core Gold would like to remind shareholders to read about the benefits of the Arrangement in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) that was mailed on May 13, 2019. The Circular can also be found on Core Gold’s website at www.coregoldinc.com and at www.sedar.com .

VOTE YOUR SECURITIES TODAY Your vote is important regardless of the number of securities you own. Whether or not you are able to attend

the Core Gold Meeting, we urge you to vote. If you have any questions or require assistance with voting, please contact our proxy solicitation agent: Laurel Hill Advisory Group North American Toll-Free Number: 1-877-452-7184 Collect Calls Outside North America: 416-304-0211 Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Core Gold



The Company is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield project. Mineral is treated at the Company's wholly-owned Portovelo treatment plant. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Linderos and Copper Duke area in southern Ecuador all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador.

For further information please contact:



Mark Bailey, Interim CEO, Director

Suite 1201 – 1166 Alberni

Street Vancouver, B.C.

V6E 3Z3

Phone: +1 (604) 345-4822

Email: info@coregoldinc.com

