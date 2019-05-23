Licenders Announces Partnership with New York City Department of Education to Provide Head Lice Screenings for Schools

As an official vendor of the NYC DOE, relief for schools battling with head lice is just a phone call away

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK CITY, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licenders, who in partnership with Lice Clinics of America is the largest network of professional, urgent care head lice treatment centers in New York City, announced a partnership with the New York City Department of Education (DOE) to provide lice screenings at schools to help eradicate head lice in classrooms.



“Professional screenings are the best way to prevent large-scale lice infestations,” said Licenders owner Adie Horowitz, who spearheaded the program. “We stop it one classroom at a time.”



Head lice have become difficult to treat in recent years because lice have become immune to the chemical pesticides in many treatment products. The most recent study in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of so-called “super lice” in the U.S. are resistant to the pesticides used in traditional lice products, the pesticides have also been linked to developmental and behavioral problems in children.



“Teachers and school nurses are overwhelmed as it is,” Adie said. “Head lice can be a huge distraction and both diagnosis and treatment can be frustratingly difficult. We make it easy.”



Licenders is the city’s exclusive provider of head lice treatment using AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs (nits) using heated air to dehydrate the lice and eggs. Most treatments take about an hour and are guaranteed to be effective.



“If a child has head lice, we bring them to a clinic for treatment, and they are lice-free in about an hour, guaranteed,” Adie said. “Our number one goal is to help schools and families.”



Stephanie Lukas, Principal of PS 51, couldn’t be happier. She has worked with Licenders and is thrilled that the school will be reimbursed by the DOE for screenings. “I am always impressed with the professionalism and care the technicians have with the students,” she said. “Now that Licensers is a DOE vendor it will be easier to contract them for school-wide checks and keep anything from spreading.”



Schools looking for help with head lice can call Licenders at 212-759-5200 to schedule a screening. “Just tell us how many children need to be checked,” Adie said. “We have 40 certified clinicians standing by, ready to help.”



The AirAllé medical device is equally effective against super lice because it doesn’t use pesticides. The device has treated more than 500,000 cases of head lice worldwide with a success rate better than 99 percent.



With more 330 clinics in 33 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.liceclinicsofamerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Adie Horowitz Licenders (888) 984-3042 adie@licenders.com

