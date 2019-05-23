Aldevron announces presentation of "Standardized Plasmids for Viral Vector Production" at BIO International Convention

/EIN News/ -- Fargo, ND, USA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldevron, the leading CDMO producing plasmid DNA and other biological materials, announced today that it is scheduled to present, exhibit and conduct one-on-one meetings at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s International Convention, June 3rd – 6th, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aldevron’s James Brown, VP Corporate Development, is speaking on standardized helper plasmids for viral vector production. “We are pleased to present our data at BIO,” said Brown. “Our results demonstrate the ability to manufacture plasmid DNA at 300 L scale and show that standardized plasmids can be used for viral vector production. These results combined with our recently announced 1,000 L fermentation expansion make standardized plasmids an attractive alternative to custom manufacturing. The immediate availability and lower cost to operate of these products enable a faster and more economical path for gene therapy product development.” The details of the presentation are below:

Dr. James Brown, VP Corporate Development, Aldevron









Event: BIO International Convention

Date: Tuesday, June 4th

Time: 11:20 AM – 11:40 AM ET

Location: BioProcess International Theater

Aldevron will also exhibit at the convention at Booth 4318. The convention program will consist of over 1,500 education sessions for over 16,000 attendees from 74 countries. The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) represents more than 1,100 organizations in the biotechnology field.

Brown will also be participating in Phacilitate’s upcoming free webinar in which Aldevron, Oxford Genetics and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical will be discussing large scale production of standardized plasmids.

Learn more about Aldevron’s standardized plasmids for viral vector production and related products on our products page. · Register for the free webinar on standardized plasmids by Thursday 30th May 2019.





About Aldevron

Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from research grade to clinical trials to commercial applications. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-SourceTM quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, North Dakota, with additional facilities in Madison, Wisconsin, and Freiburg, Germany.

Attachment

Ellen Shafer Aldevron 7015518704 ellen.shafer@aldevron.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.