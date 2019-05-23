No Borders, Inc. (Ticker: NBDR) Announces Coinbase Payments Integration - Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for CBD and Medical Equipment

/EIN News/ -- QUEEN CREEK, AZ, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – No Borders, Inc. (Ticker: NBDR)

The Company is proud to announce that No Borders Labs has selected Coinbase Payments as No Borders "Exclusive Crypto Payments Partner" and has completed the technical and financial integrations for No Borders Naturals and MediDent Supplies to accept cryptocurrency payments. The implementation of the Coinbase Payment integration allows the Company’s subsidiaries to accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin & USD Coin effective immediately.

No Borders, Inc. has continually made a case for blockchain technologies and digital currencies. Real world adoption of these technologies and currencies requires market participation by consumers, suppliers and retailers. By successfully working with Coinbase to provide both business and consumer clients with cryptocurrency payment options in the CBD and Dental industries, No Borders continues to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to this vision.

Visit www.NoBordersNaturals.com or www.MediDentSupplies.com today and you can complete your purchase with Bitcoin , Bitcoin Cash , Ethereum , Litecoin or USD Coin .

Joseph Snyder, our CEO and Director stated, “I am proud to be announcing our integration of Coinbase and also to now have our amazing products available for purchase in crypto! Taking this step to participate in the cryptocurrency economy with our CBD and Dental Equipment product lines allows No Borders, Inc. (Ticker: NBDR ) to begin accumulating and holding various crypto assets on the books as product sell through in crypto gains traction. While we may use cryptocurrencies for liquid purposes just like cash, we do believe that certain cryptocurrencies have additional hedging and arbitrage characteristics which potentially makes accumulating a store of these crypto assets an attractive idea moving forward. #HODL”

About No Borders Naturals, Inc.

No Borders Naturals, Inc. a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) is a purveyor of health and wellness product for active consumers and their pets. With a discerning eye on quality, bio-availability and natural wellness, No Borders Naturals aims to be an industry leader in alternative wellness product offerings. Now Accepting Cryptocurrencies Via Coinbase!

About No Borders Dental Resources, Inc.

No Borders Dental Resources, Inc., a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR), provides equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the US through the trade name “MediDent Supplies.” MediDent has a strategic focus on expanding product portfolios and optimizing Lifetime Customer Value (LCV) while minimizing Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) in the medical, dental and veterinary spaces. Now Accepting Cryptocurrencies Via Coinbase!

About No Borders Labs, Inc.

No Borders Labs, Inc. provides leading-edge tech tools to our internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture, and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security, and transparency. No Borders Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia, and Europe.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets.

Read more about the No Borders, Inc. and its subsidiaries, on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http:// www.NBDR.co

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

