SolarWinds Launches SolarWinds Security Event Manager (SEM) to Help IT and Security Pros Better Detect, Respond to, and Report on Threats

Enhanced SIEM Offering Helps Organizations Strengthen Their Security Posture through Automated and Centralized Functions

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the launch of SolarWinds ® Security Event Manager (SEM) . The simple, powerful, and affordable SIEM solution is designed to help IT and security professionals strengthen their security posture by providing increased visibility into cybersecurity activity.



SEM , which replaces SolarWinds Log & Event Manager, can be used to collect and normalize event logs generated across on-premises networks and systems into a central location, detect and protect against advanced cyberthreats, respond to cyberincidents with unique user-defined actions, and help demonstrate regulatory and industry compliance. The solution automates many SIEM activities to help IT and security professionals accelerate threat detection, response, and reporting—pulling from an integrated threat intelligence feed that quickly identifies known bad actors in event log data.

“In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, IT and security professionals are faced with many challenges, including threats that keep pace with network growth and complexities, a continual security skills gap, and growing compliance pressures,” stated Brandon Shopp, vice president, Product Strategy, security, SolarWinds. “We’ve launched SolarWinds SEM to help mitigate these challenges, further delivering on our promise of making IT, and IT security, look easy. While security itself is complex, a SIEM tool does not have to be complicated to be effective. SEM delivers comprehensive, centralized threat detection without the requirement of additional resources, while automating security processes for scale.”

Key new enhancements include:

Events Console, the new HTML5 interface that provides real-time and historical viewing, searching, and filtering of log data for the intuitive identification of potentially malicious activity

Rules Console, to build and manage correlation rules in order to identify, alert on, and automatically respond to potential security weaknesses or cyberattacks

Node & Connector Management Console, to easily add new log sources and manage existing sources

File Integrity Monitoring Filter Exclusions, to help reduce noise associated with file integrity monitoring and improve threat detection accuracy

Amazon® AWS® Deployment, for easy cloud deployment, if desired

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

#SWIsecurity

#SWI

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

For more information:

Megan Malarkey

Archetype

Phone: +1-412-722-9416

megan.malarkey@archetype.co

Kim Cecchini

SolarWinds

Phone: +1-919-957-5019

kim.cecchini@solarwinds.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.