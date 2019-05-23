Swissx Plants First of $3 Million in Cannabis Seed in Puerto Rico, Plans Caribbean HQ

Alki David’s meetings in San Juan secured a total of 3600 acres which will yield $3.8 billion a year in hemp farming partnerships; Overwhelming support from the business and agriculture sector makes Puerto Rico a perfect home base for regional operations

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swissx CEO Alki David left Puerto Rico on the Swissx Express late Wednesday, after wall-to-wall meetings with local business people and farmers. Arriving with a Puerto Rican-born master grower, $3 million in hemp seed, and a plan to begin planting on 1000 acres, David left with contracts to plant a total of 3600 acres with a potential yield of $3.8 billion a year.



Alki David and the Swissx Express Jet in San Juan Puerto Rico on May 22, 2019.



Alki David displays Swissx premium CBD products aboard the Swissx Express Jet, May 22, 2019.









“We came with a potential solution for an industry wiped out by hurricanes and betrayed by the U.S. government,” said Alki David, CEO of Swissx. “We left with more than double the amount of land to plant, and powerful new friends. We have proof that our plan can flourish, and help hard-hit farmers do more than get on their feet. They will get rich.”

Swissx’s cooperative farming plans are modeled after systems that have been working in Switzerland for hundreds of years. Partners remain independent, receive free training, seed, and supplies, and share in the ownership of the plants. Swissx guarantees it will buy all crops at fair market rates. Swissx produces the highest quality CBD products available, in oil and flower form and has a global distribution network in place.

Farmer Victor Gonzalez of Lares left the meetings at the Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan with the first bag of Swissx seed on the island. “People have grown cannabis in the region for many years,” said Gonzalez. “But now with Swissx behind us, we can maximize the potential of our land and hard work. And we can do it safely and securely.”

Many new entities in Caribbean countries have invited Swissx to discuss partnerships--and in San Juan, David signed its first deal with an Antiguan company. Afterward, David and his team surveyed farmland around Utuado by helicopter.

“People ask about the situation in St. Kitts-Nevis, you know, my night as a jailbird,” said Alki David. “Here’s what I learned: Let politics take a back seat. The way forward is not through politics. It is through building businesses that can raise up whole economies. Build the business and the politics will fall into place. It has to.”

dfLicensed master grower and SVP of Swissx Production Pedro Medina Irizarry, himself a Puerto Rican native, declared the volcanic soil ideal for growing the top quality, CBD-oriented hemp, that Swissx developed originally at its headquarters in Gstaad, Switzerland.



High Times CEO and Publisher Adam Levin joined the team on the Swissx Express. "Alki is a visionary and through his co-op model is illustrating how capitalism and cannabis can come together to benefit communities," he said.



Swissx’s flagship product is medical grade cannabis with high CBD and low THC so people can enjoy the legal, therapeutic benefits anytime and everywhere (percentages vary, but in the U.S. Swissx CBD products test at less than .03% THC). It’s Swiss craftsmanship for your soul. Swissx products are also available to enjoy at the Swissx Cannabis Club in Hollywood, CA.

Swissx was the first CBD company to distribute on the grounds at Coachella (via drone) and is used and loved by Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Scott Disick, Cheech and Chong’s Tommy Chong, Chief Keef, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Navarro. CBD oil has been shown to aid with pain and anxiety associated with many conditions including M.S., P.T.S.D., cancer treatment side effects, and more.

