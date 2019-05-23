SolarWinds Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders of SolarWinds at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares of SolarWinds’ common stock. SolarWinds will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered, but will bear the costs associated with the sale of the shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



/EIN News/ -- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Jefferies LLC, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Nomura Securities International, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, by mail: Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, by phone: 1-800-221-1037, by e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products designed to solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding SolarWinds’ current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning the completion of the offering of common stock. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the prospectus, and in particular in the section captioned “Risk Factors”, related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Media: Dave Hafner

Phone: 385.374.7059

ir@solarwinds.com Tiffany Nels

Phone: 512.682.9535

pr@solarwinds.com



