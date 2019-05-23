Powerbridge Technologies Launches Smart Big Data Platform in One of China’s Largest Special Trade Zones for Bonded Import & Export Goods

Chongqing Bonded Trade Zone Has Over 200 Multinational Enterprises

Zhuhai, China, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today announced the launch of Powerbridge Smart Big Data Platform at Chongqing Bonded Trade Zone, one of the largest special trade zones for bonded import and export goods in China with a region spanning over 3.2 square miles and over 200 multinational enterprises, including Foxconn, Hewlett Packard, and Inventec. Powerbridge Smart Big Data Platform provides SaaS applications and integrates the Company’s latest technologies in Big Data, IoT, AI, and Internet capabilities.

The first “smart” special trade zone initiative of its kind in China, the project consists of two phases. The first phase aims to significantly improve the connectivity and efficiency in regulatory compliance and customs clearance, allowing global trade authorities to conduct real-time risk assessments and interventions with big data analysis and decision making applications through the use of Powerbridge Big Data Platform. The second phase is designed to address the pressing financial needs of global trade businesses in the special trade zone with a supply chain based finance technology platform.

Separately, the Company successfully introduced an upgraded version of Powerbridge Trade Processing Cloud as SaaS services to over 70+ customers in the cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanning, Ningbo, and Dalian. The upgrade better facilitates and manages compliance with the newly established regulatory requirements of the National Golden Customs Phase II Standards, providing improved real-time monitoring of import and export goods, “smart” automated operations and management, as well as enhanced traceability of transactions and events relating to goods, logistics and payments. Powerbridge Trade Processing Cloud is offered to a variety of corporate and government customers.

Ban Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies, stated: “The launch of our Smart Big Data Platform and the upgrade to our Trade Processing Cloud are the result of focused, intensive efforts to invest in R&D. Relatively early in our roll out, we are pleased to report positive uptake and feedback from our target markets and customers. In line with our growth strategy, we plan to continue to invest in R&D to bring new products and technologies to market.”

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. is a provider of software applications and technology solutions and services to corporate and government customers primarily located in China. Founded in 1997, Powerbridge pioneered global trade software applications with a vision to make global trade operations easier for customers. Since inception, Powerbridge has continued to innovate and deliver solutions and services to address the changing needs of thousands of customers. Powerbridge’s mission is to make global trade easier by empowering all players in the ecosystem. For more information, visit www.powerbridge.com/en

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact: For Powerbridge: Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Stewart Lor Chief Financial Officer Email: stewartlor@powerbridge.com Investor Relations: PCG Advisory, Inc. Vivian Cervantes Phone: 646-863-6274 Email: vivian@pcgadvisory.com



