Melco’s Morpheus wins Best Hotel Architecture & Best New Hotel Construction & Design in Macau at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019

Integrated resort City of Dreams Macau’s USD 1.1 billion ultra-luxurious hotel project receives five-star accolades

MACAU, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is excited to announce Morpheus as winner of Best Hotel Architecture Macau and Best New Hotel Construction & Design Macau at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019. Morpheus is part of Melco’s flagship integrated resort, City of Dreams Macau. The USD1.1 billion hotel project is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton high-rise designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. A renowned global mark of excellence, the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019 celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Participants are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals comprising experts and experienced members within property-related specialties, including hospitality.



The achievement follows Morpheus being hailed as one of the World’s Greatest Places 2018 last year by TIME Magazine, just two months after its opening, and more recently being named Building of the Year 2019 by ArchDaily, the world’s most visited architecture website.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to receive the prestigious accolades from Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019 to recognize Morpheus’ quality excellence in architecture, construction and design, further reinforcing Melco’s position as a global premium brand. City of Dreams’ Morpheus offers a journey of the imagination, presenting sophisticated travelers with the most remarkable experiences that go beyond gaming and raise the bar in global luxury hospitality. We are grateful to the award organizer and judges, and our architectural, structural and interior design collaborators who made this achievement possible. We shall continue in our determination to strive for excellence in our properties in Macau and beyond.”

Morpheus represents another stunning world first contribution Melco has created in Macau, characterized by an unprecedented level of attention to detail and designed with the premium guest experience in mind. Morpheus represents several architectural and technological breakthroughs. The monolithic block is intriguing in its unconventional architectural construction. A series of voids offers complexity and volume; the building’s two towers are connected at the podium levels and at the roof, with two additional bridges for guests to experience the external voids within the building.

Located in City of Dreams, an integrated entertainment resort that has established itself as a premier leisure and entertainment destination in Macau, Morpheus houses over 770 guest rooms, suites and villas, an executive lounge, a sky pool situated 130 meters above ground, the world’s most fashion-forward brands and retail options, an in-house Spa Butler concept, as well as VIP gaming and VIP villas on the top floors. Morpheus offers guests world-class experiences exceeding 5-star hotel standards. Dining options include Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, awarded two Michelin-stars less than six months into its opening, and Voyages, the legendary French chef’s restaurant inspired by his travels. Yí offers regional Chinese cuisine served omakase-style, while the king of modern patisserie, Pierre Hermé, has created a sleek lounge serving the finest delicacies never seen before in Asia. The hotel also serves as a living gallery featuring original contemporary art by globally renowned artists KAWS, Jean-Michel Othoniel and Thilo Heinzmann.

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

