Regalix’s latest CMO Guide explores the top trends in Event Marketing
This edition explains why most organizations still consider events to be one of the most effective marketing channels for their business, especially in the B2B space. It also identifies how companies benefit from different event marketing strategies and the best practices that are followed before, during and after the event.
The report further goes on to discuss the role of digital technology in event marketing today with the help of tools like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, live streaming, 5G and remote events.
“From conferences and product launches to trade shows and virtual meetings, events are an integral component of the modern marketer’s arsenal of tools. However, the way we conduct events today is constantly evolving due to the rapid advancements in digital technology,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.
About Regalix
Regalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.
Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.
