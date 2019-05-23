/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lanthanum trichloride (CAS 10025-84-0) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Lanthanum trichloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Lanthanum trichloride end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.



The forth chapter deals with Lanthanum trichloride market trends review, distinguish Lanthanum trichloride manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes Lanthanum trichloride prices data. The last chapter analyses Lanthanum trichloride downstream markets.



The Lanthanum trichloride global market Report 2019 key points:

Lanthanum trichloride description, its application areas and related patterns

Lanthanum trichloride market situation

Lanthanum trichloride manufacturers and distributors

Lanthanum trichloride prices (by region and provided by market players)

Lanthanum trichloride end-uses breakdown

Lanthanum trichloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE APPLICATION



3. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE PATENTS



5. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. General Lanthanum trichloride market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of Lanthanum trichloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.3. Suppliers of Lanthanum trichloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. Product market forecast



6. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uihg7q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.