Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Avionics are the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft. Avionic systems include communications, navigation, the display and management of multiple systems, and the hundreds of systems that are fitted to aircraft to perform individual functions.
North America accounted for the largest market share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
In 2018, the global Commercial Avionics Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Commercial Avionics Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Avionics Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Rockwell Collins
Honeywell Aerospace
Thales Group
United Technologies
Panasonic Avionics
GE Aviation
Avidyne
Garmin
Universal Avionics System
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Navigation System
Monitoring System
Power System
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Commercial Avionics Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Commercial Avionics Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
