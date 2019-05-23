Global Caprolactam (CPL) Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2023 - Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world caprolactam market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for caprolactam.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of caprolactam
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing caprolactam capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on caprolactam manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of caprolactam in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Caprolactam market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: APROLACTAM PROPERTIES AND USES
2. APROLACTAM MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. APROLACTAM WORLD MARKET
3.1. World aprolactam capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World aprolactam production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Aprolactam consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Aprolactam global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Aprolactam prices in the world market
4. APROLACTAM REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Aprolactam European market analysis
Countries covered:
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Russia
- Spain
- Ukraine
4.2. Aprolactam Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Uzbekistan
4.3. Aprolactam North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- USA
4.4. Aprolactam Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Mexico
5. APROLACTAM MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Aprolactam capacity and production forecast up to 2023
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Aprolactam consumption forecast up to 2023
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Aprolactam market prices forecast up to 2023
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE APROLACTAM MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. APROLACTAM FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. APROLACTAM END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
