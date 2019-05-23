Fraser Institute News Release: More than 30% of Canadian economy protected from foreign competition

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governments in Canada restrict or prevent foreign competition in 30.6 per cent of Canada’s economy, including key sectors such as air transportation and telecommunications, which means almost one of every three dollars of the total value of all goods and services produced in Canada is shielded from competition, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.



/EIN News/ -- “When governments in Canada protect industries, Canadian consumers pay higher prices, have less choice and/or less innovations compared to consumers in other countries,” said Vincent Geloso, Fraser Institute senior fellow and author of Walled from Competition .

The study measures Canadian protectionism—barring foreign companies from operating in Canada, restricting foreign ownership, requiring key employees to be Canadian citizens, etc.—and protectionism in other developed countries, with a spotlight on specific industries.

For example, Canada ranks 54th out of 62 countries (and well below the United States and United Kingdom) in air transportation competition, which helps explain the comparatively high price of Canadian airline travel.

And Canada ranks 59th out of 62 countries in telecommunications competition, which results in Canadians paying comparatively higher prices for cellphone and other telecom services.

“If provincial and federal policymakers want to help improve living standards for Canadian families, they should remove barriers to competition and allow companies to freely compete for our business,” Geloso said.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Vincent Geloso, Senior Fellow

Fraser Institute



To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Mark Hasiuk, (604) 688-0221 ext. 517, mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.