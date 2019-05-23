Teardown Analysis of Mobileye's EyeQ4 Vision Processor Family with an Exhaustive Comparison Between the EyeQ4-High and -Mid Versions and the Previous EyeQ3

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobileye EyeQ4 Vision Processor Family" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



After releasing the EyeQ2 processor in 2010 and the EyeQ3 in 2014, the two vision processors have been at the core of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) revolution that has already saved hundreds of lives. In 2018 Mobileye, the market leader, launched the EyeQ4 processor, which offers ten times the processing capability of the EyeQ3.



EyeQ4 adds supports for mapping using Road Experience Management, Driving Policy, vehicle detection from any angle and next-generation lane detection. The vision processor market is predicted to have an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 90% from 2018 to 2024. Mobileye is currently the leader of camera-based ADAS, with products currently available in 160 car models including General Motors, Nissan, BMW and Honda.



The EyeQ4 chipsets are developed by Mobileye and manufactured by STMicroelectronics using the proprietary 28nm Fully Depleted Silicon On Insulator (FD-SOI) low power consumption technology. Thanks to the SOI substrate, the EyeQ4 is 10 times as powerful as the EyeQ3 for just 20% more power consumption.



The EyeQ4-High and -Mid processors, found in the ZF S-Cam4 Tri-cam and Mono-cam cameras, integrates multi-threaded Microprocessor from MIPS. These cores are coupled with the new generation of Mobileye's Vector Micro-code Processors (VMP), Multithreaded Processing Cluster (MPC) cores and Programmable Macro Array (PMA) cores to manage up to three cameras at the same time.



This report contains a complete teardown analysis and a cost estimation of the EyeQ4-High and-Mid processors. In a first part, information about the package and the overall die data: dimensions, main characteristics, markings ; are present. Then high-definition optical and SEM pictures of selected areas show the main Intellectual Property (IP) blocks and the transistors' design. Finally, cross-sections of integrated circuits (ICs) allow to understand the manufacturing process.



The report features an exhaustive comparison between the EyeQ4-High and -Mid versions and the previous EyeQ3, highlighting the improvements, similarities and differences between these three circuits.

