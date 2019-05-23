Global Solder Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Solder Industry
This report studies the Solder market, a metal or metallic alloy used when melted to join metallic surfaces; especially: an alloy of lead and tin so used
China and North America are the major production bases of solder. The two regions contributed about 72% share in the global production market in 2017. In addition, China keeps its No 1 position in the recent years, of which production reached to 131 K MT in 2017. The industry is relatively scattered. Kester, Henkel, AIM, KOKI, Alpha Assembly Solutions and so on are the leading producers in the solder market.
As for consumption, Asia-Pacific and North America are the major consumers as well. The two regions consumed about 165 K MT and 18 K MT respectively, with a total share of 87% in the consumption market in 2017.
Although China has become the largest producer of solder, when considering the performance, the manufacturers in the country still have an obvious gap compared with those from European and American regions. Chinese solder manufacturers should be dedicated to performance improvement. As for the future market, considering its applications and downstream industries development, market insiders thinks that the global solder market will keep increasing with the GACR of 2.35% during the period of 2017-2022, accompanied with fierce completion as well as price fluctuations.
Global Solder market size will increase to 5970 Million US$ by 2025, from 5840 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solder.
This report researches the worldwide Solder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Solder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Solder Breakdown Data by Type
Leaded Solder
Lead-free Solder
Solder Breakdown Data by Application
Electronics Industry
Automotive Industry
Aviation & Aerospace
Other
Solder Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Solder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
...
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Solder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Solder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
