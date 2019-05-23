Global Solder Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Solder Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Solder Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Solder Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the Solder market, a metal or metallic alloy used when melted to join metallic surfaces; especially: an alloy of lead and tin so used

China and North America are the major production bases of solder. The two regions contributed about 72% share in the global production market in 2017. In addition, China keeps its No 1 position in the recent years, of which production reached to 131 K MT in 2017. The industry is relatively scattered. Kester, Henkel, AIM, KOKI, Alpha Assembly Solutions and so on are the leading producers in the solder market.

As for consumption, Asia-Pacific and North America are the major consumers as well. The two regions consumed about 165 K MT and 18 K MT respectively, with a total share of 87% in the consumption market in 2017.

Although China has become the largest producer of solder, when considering the performance, the manufacturers in the country still have an obvious gap compared with those from European and American regions. Chinese solder manufacturers should be dedicated to performance improvement. As for the future market, considering its applications and downstream industries development, market insiders thinks that the global solder market will keep increasing with the GACR of 2.35% during the period of 2017-2022, accompanied with fierce completion as well as price fluctuations.

Global Solder market size will increase to 5970 Million US$ by 2025, from 5840 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solder.

Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3962314-global-solder-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report researches the worldwide Solder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Solder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Senju Metal Industry

AIM Metals & Alloys

Qualitek International

KOKI

Indium Corporation

Balver Zinn

Heraeus

Nihon Superior

Nihon Handa

Nihon Almit

Henkel

DKL Metals

Kester

Koki Products

PT TIMAH (Persero) Tbk

Hybrid Metals

Persang Alloy Industries

Yunnan Tin

Yik Shing Tat Industrial

Qiandao

Shenmao Technology

Anson Solder

Shengdao Tin

Hangzhou Youbang

Huachuang

Shaoxing Tianlong Tin Materials

Zhejiang Asia-welding

QLG

Tongfang Tech

Solder Breakdown Data by Type

Leaded Solder

Lead-free Solder

Solder Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aviation & Aerospace

Other

Solder Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

...

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3962314-global-solder-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



Continued….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.