The Global Digital Workplace Market (2014-2018 & 2019-2024) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment and End-User

The global digital workplace market stood at $ 28.54 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 78.85 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period, on the back of the increasing demand for flexibility and work-life balance.



Digital workplace consists of a set of platforms, environment and tools to align people, technology and business processes, so as to improve the operational efficiency and achieve business goals.



Availability of new technologies and tools helps to enhance staff management and provide unified experience, so that organizations can leverage digital dexterity for the development of new digital business services.



Market Segmentation



The global digital workplace market can be segmented based on component, organization size, deployment and end-user.



In terms of component, the market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment includes unified communication & collaboration, unified endpoint management and enterprise mobility & management. Integrated mobile capabilities like telephony, video conferencing, messaging and bring your own device (BYOD) trend are promoting the use of unified communication and collaboration technologies at any time, resulting in the largest share of the segment.



Based on the organization size, the market can be categorized into small and medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. The adoption of digital workplace is high in large enterprises, as with the incorporation of these technological solutions, organizations can improve their business process models as well as enhance the efficacy and efficiency of the work done.



The digital workplace market finds applications in various verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics and others. BFSI is the significant vertical in the global digital workplace market and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as the companies catering to this sector are offering a variety of TV, wireless and mobile services to adjust and serve the customers in a better way.



In 2018, North America dominated the global digital workplace market, on the back of rising adoption of advanced technologies and presence of leading market players in the region.



Major players operating in the global digital workplace market include Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Atos SE, IBM Corp, TCS Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Intel Corporation, Accenture PLC and VMware, Inc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



In 2018, Citrix Systems Inc. launched digital workplace solution to unify and secure SaaS, mobile and virtual apps and content across all endpoints.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global digital workplace market size.

To classify and forecast the global digital workplace market based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global digital workplace market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global digital workplace market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global digital workplace market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global digital workplace market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Key Benefits of Digital Workplace

4.2. Challenges Faced & Unmet Needs



5. Global Digital Workplace Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)

5.2.1.1. Solutions (Unified Communication & Collaboration, Unified Endpoint Management and Enterprise Mobility & Management)

5.2.1.2. Services (Professional and Managed)

5.2.2. By Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

5.2.3. By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud)

5.2.4. By End-User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Digital Workplace Market Outlook



7. Europe Digital Workplace Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Digital Workplace Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Digital Workplace Market Outlook



10. South America Digital Workplace Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Microsoft

13.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

13.2.3. IBM Corp.

13.2.4. DXC Technology

13.2.5. Atos SE

13.2.6. Citrix Systems Inc.

13.2.7. TCS Limited

13.2.8. NTT Data Corporation

13.2.9. Accenture PLC

13.2.10. VMware Inc.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



