World Capacity Management Test & Monitoring Market, 2019-2024 - 5G, AR & VR, and Video on Demand are Important Trends to Capitalize on
The market is comprised of solutions that allocate and manage the infrastructure resources of the network operator, thereby enhancing network efficiency while reducing operating expenditure.
Traditional capacity management solutions were relevant during the deployment of legacy-based second generation (2G), third generation (3G), and fourth generation Long-term Evolution (4G LTE) technologies. These traditional solutions were more specific to the quality of voice calls, such as measuring the number of voice call drops.
However, with a substantial increase in the volume of data consumption by mobile subscribers and the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), the requirement for network operators has shifted from traditional capacity management solutions to advanced network optimization and planning solutions that are automated and feature enhanced machine learning (ML) capabilities.
Market Insights
Key trends that are expected to influence the market during the forecast period include the proliferation of IoT, augmented and virtual reality, as well as video-on-demand services. As these technologies continue to grow, and key components and devices support these technologies to be commoditized, the requirement for a network such as fifth generation (5G) - that is scalable and differentiated enough to support devices and applications operating on different bandwidths - will grow stronger. The development of a full-scale 5G service will therefore be an important factor that will drive market growth.
5G will bring to the forefront inherent challenges posed by the existing infrastructure of many global operators, such as lack of scalability and agility. Network operators are implementing heterogeneous network components, edge computing, and virtualized hardware components to enhance scalability, agility, and throughput, while reducing latency and packet loss. It would be unfathomable for a legacy-based capacity management test solution used across the network infrastructure to improve the quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for the end user. To address the issue, the communication testing community is engineering network optimization solutions that are embedded with enhanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.
The new network optimization solutions are predominantly software-based, more scalable, and easier to deploy across networks that are heterogeneous and consist of physical and virtual network infrastructures. While the capacity management test and monitoring market will continue to experience more traction across North America and Europe, driven by increased 5G-based activity in these regions, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to lag behind in terms of adoption of capacity management test and monitoring solutions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End Users of Service Providers
- Revenue Forecast by End Users of Service Providers
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- VIAVI Solutions
- VIAVI Solutions - SWOT Analysis
- EXFO
- EXFO - SWOT Analysis
- Infovista
- Infovista - SWOT Analysis
- Keysight Technologies
- Keysight Technologies - SWOT Analysis
- TEOCO
- TEOCO - SWOT Analysis
- Notable Participants
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - 5G Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Inorganic Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Traffic Management
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Cloud Migration
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Augmented/Virtual Reality
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends' Impact - Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market
- Internet of Things - Mega Trend Explained
- Augmented and Virtual Reality - Mega Trend Explained
- Video on Demand - Mega Trend Explained
8. Network Core Analysis
- Network Core Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Network Core
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
9. Radio Access Network Analysis
- Radio Access Network Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Radio Access Network
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
10. Network Transport Layer Analysis
- Network Transport Layer Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Network Transport Layer
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
11. Mobile Edge Analysis
- Mobile Edge Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Mobile Edge
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
12. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
13. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Accanto Systems
- Accedian
- Accuver
- Anritsu
- Dingli
- EXFO
- Empirix
- Forsk
- Gigamon
- InfoVista
- Keysight Technologies
- MYCOM OSI
- NIKSUN
- P.I. Works
- Polystar
- Rohde & Schwarz SwissQual
- Saguna Networks
- Sandvine
- TEOCO
- Vasona Networks
- Viavi Solutions
