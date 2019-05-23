World Capacity Management Test & Monitoring Market, 2019-2024 - 5G, AR & VR, and Video on Demand are Important Trends to Capitalize on

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is comprised of solutions that allocate and manage the infrastructure resources of the network operator, thereby enhancing network efficiency while reducing operating expenditure.

Traditional capacity management solutions were relevant during the deployment of legacy-based second generation (2G), third generation (3G), and fourth generation Long-term Evolution (4G LTE) technologies. These traditional solutions were more specific to the quality of voice calls, such as measuring the number of voice call drops.

However, with a substantial increase in the volume of data consumption by mobile subscribers and the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), the requirement for network operators has shifted from traditional capacity management solutions to advanced network optimization and planning solutions that are automated and feature enhanced machine learning (ML) capabilities.

Market Insights

Key trends that are expected to influence the market during the forecast period include the proliferation of IoT, augmented and virtual reality, as well as video-on-demand services. As these technologies continue to grow, and key components and devices support these technologies to be commoditized, the requirement for a network such as fifth generation (5G) - that is scalable and differentiated enough to support devices and applications operating on different bandwidths - will grow stronger. The development of a full-scale 5G service will therefore be an important factor that will drive market growth.



5G will bring to the forefront inherent challenges posed by the existing infrastructure of many global operators, such as lack of scalability and agility. Network operators are implementing heterogeneous network components, edge computing, and virtualized hardware components to enhance scalability, agility, and throughput, while reducing latency and packet loss. It would be unfathomable for a legacy-based capacity management test solution used across the network infrastructure to improve the quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for the end user. To address the issue, the communication testing community is engineering network optimization solutions that are embedded with enhanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The new network optimization solutions are predominantly software-based, more scalable, and easier to deploy across networks that are heterogeneous and consist of physical and virtual network infrastructures. While the capacity management test and monitoring market will continue to experience more traction across North America and Europe, driven by increased 5G-based activity in these regions, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to lag behind in terms of adoption of capacity management test and monitoring solutions.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by End Users of Service Providers

Revenue Forecast by End Users of Service Providers

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI Solutions - SWOT Analysis

EXFO

EXFO - SWOT Analysis

Infovista

Infovista - SWOT Analysis

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies - SWOT Analysis

TEOCO

TEOCO - SWOT Analysis

Notable Participants

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - 5G Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Inorganic Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Traffic Management

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cloud Migration

Growth Opportunity 5 - Augmented/Virtual Reality

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends' Impact - Global Capacity Management Test and Monitoring Market

Internet of Things - Mega Trend Explained

Augmented and Virtual Reality - Mega Trend Explained

Video on Demand - Mega Trend Explained

8. Network Core Analysis

Network Core Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region - Network Core

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

9. Radio Access Network Analysis

Radio Access Network Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region - Radio Access Network

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

10. Network Transport Layer Analysis

Network Transport Layer Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region - Network Transport Layer

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

11. Mobile Edge Analysis

Mobile Edge Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region - Mobile Edge

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

12. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

13. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Accanto Systems

Accedian

Accuver

Anritsu

Dingli

EXFO

Empirix

Forsk

Gigamon

InfoVista

Keysight Technologies

MYCOM OSI

NIKSUN

P.I. Works

Polystar

Rohde & Schwarz SwissQual

Saguna Networks

Sandvine

TEOCO

Vasona Networks

Viavi Solutions

