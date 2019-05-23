Global Digital Thread Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Digital Thread Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Digital thread is usually mentioned with digital twin, they are two concepts to deliver new customer-centric experiences powered by digital. Digital thread refers to the communication framework that allows a connected data flow and integrated view of the asset’s data throughout its lifecycle across traditionally siloed functional perspectives. The digital thread concept raises the bar for delivering “the right information to the right place at the right time.”

Digital Thread can be classified to parts type and system type, parts type players are like Siemens and IBM, system players are like GE.

Digital Thread is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. And Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities are the widest area which took up about 85% of the global total in 2017.

GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Digital Thread market. Top 3 took up above 70% of the global market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Digital Thread market size was 100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 47.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Thread status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Thread development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Type

System Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Thread status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Thread development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



