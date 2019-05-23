Deloitte and Vlocity Sign New Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation for the Enterprise, on Salesforce

New Solutions Offered Through Alliance Help Clients Better Serve the Needs of Customers

LONDON, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc. , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software and Forbes Cloud 100 company, and Deloitte, signed a new strategic agreement to accelerate organizations’ enterprise digital transformation. Announced today at Salesforce World Tour in London, Deloitte and Vlocity plan to jointly coordinate and deliver new solutions built on Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM. The alliance will help clients deliver enhanced digital experiences across the enterprise, improve workflows and improve productivity.



“We have been working with Vlocity for several years and are excited to take our relationship to the next level,” said Nidal Haddad, principal and U.S. ecosystems and alliances leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “By formalizing our collaboration with Vlocity, the combined depth of our industry knowledge in cloud apps and cloud deployments will bring powerful, game-changing digital strategies and solutions to our clients.”

“The best customer experiences are industry-specific, and Deloitte has the expertise to make these experiences memorable and lasting. With this new agreement, we continue to help enterprises realize digital transformation on the world’s leading customer platform, Salesforce,” said David Schmaier, Vlocity founder and CEO. “Together, Deloitte and Vlocity will enable organizations to completely transform their relationships with their customers, drive growth, and improve customer service with modern omnichannel cloud software that embeds the best practices and business processes of our target industries.”

By jointly developing new industry cloud offerings and implementation approaches, together, Deloitte and Vlocity will offer their mutual customers greater access to industry tools and resources that improve business processes, revenue, retention and productivity, all on Salesforce. The industry sectors include the communications and media, insurance and financial services, health, energy and utilities, and government and non-profit sectors.

“This joint agreement builds upon a strong foundation of customer success we have developed with Vlocity over the years,” said Paul Clemmons, principal and global Salesforce alliance leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “We are delighted to formalize our already successful relationship and continue to deliver leading accelerators for our clients.”

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity is a leader in industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A Forbes Cloud 100 company, Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM. Vlocity’s cloud and mobile applications transform customer processes and experiences in the Communications & Media, Insurance & Financial Services, Health, Energy & Utilities, and Government & Non-Profit industries. Vlocity is a values-led company committed to customer, partner and employee success. Learn more at www.vlocity.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Victoria Phillips, Public Relations, Deloitte Consulting LLP +1 424 400 9130 | vicphillips@deloitte.com L.A. Lassek, WW Corporate Communications, Vlocity +1 415 225 2236 | llassek@vlocity.com | @LA



