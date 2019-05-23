There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,489 in the last 365 days.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 21, 2019, David Cook, Susan MacKenzie, Carol Bell, Steven Sinclair, Ross Clarkson and Edward LaFehr all Directors of the Company received Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) as part of the Company’s director compensation program and will count towards their respective shareholding requirements. 

Director Number of DSUs granted Price
Granted
($Cdn)		 Number of DSUs held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held
David Cook 38,793 $ 2.32 244,967 DSUs are settled in cash and have no effect on share capital
Susan MacKenzie 30,172 $ 2.32 151,681
Carol Bell 30,172 $ 2.32 30,172
Steven Sinclair 30,172 $ 2.32 84,217
Ross Clarkson 30,172 $ 2.32 30,172
Edward LaFehr 30,172 $ 2.32 30,172

The DSUs were granted in accordance with the Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company.  No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.

On May 19, 2019, Randy Neely (President and Chief Executive Officer), Lloyd Herrick (Executive Vice President), and Edward Ok (Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer), all persons discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation, had Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) vest. Edward Ok had additional RSUs vest on May 20, 2019.  These were previously granted to each individual as part of the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan.

PDMR Position Type Quantity Previously Awarded Quantity Vested Vesting Price ($Cdn) Number Held Following Grant
Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer RSU 22,691 11,344 $ 2.38 11,347
Lloyd Herrick Executive Vice President RSU 33,864 16,934 $ 2.38 16,930
Edward Ok Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer RSU 20,872 12,543 $ 2.38 8,329

Prior to Ross Clarkson’s retirement as CEO on December 1, 2018, he was a participant in the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and as such was the recipient of RSUs. 

On May 19, 2019 Ross Clarkson (Non-independent Director) had RSUs vest.

Director Type Quantity Previously Awarded Quantity Vested Vesting Price
($Cdn)		 Number Held Following Grant
Ross Clarkson RSU 42,707 21,356 $ 2.38 21,351

The vested RSUs were granted in accordance with the Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Also on May 19, 2019 Stock Options previously granted to Ross Clarkson, Randy Neely and Lloyd Herrick on May 20, 2014 have expired. 

  Position Type Quantity Previous Awarded Quantity Expired Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Expiration
Ross Clarkson Non-Independent Directors Stock Option 1,680,577 306,000 $ 7.26 1,374,577
Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer Stock Option 1,262,588 162,000 $ 7.26 1,100,588
Lloyd Herrick Executive Vice President Stock Option 1,573,526 243,000 $ 7.26 1,330,526

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 1)  Details of PDMR
  1. Name
 David Cook Susan MacKenzie Carol Bell
 2)  Reason for the notification
  1. Position / status
 Director Director Director
b. Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification
 3)  Details of the issuer
  1. Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b. Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
 4)  Details of transaction
  1. Description of financial instrument
 Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units
b. Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066		 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066		 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066
c. Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units Grant of Deferred Share Units Grant of Deferred Share Units
d. Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $2.32
Volume: 38,793		 Price: Cdn $2.32
Volume: 30,172		 Price: Cdn $2.32
Volume: 30,172
e. Aggregated information:
  1. Price
  2. Volume
 Price: $2.32 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 38,793 DSUs		 Price: $2.32 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 30,172 DSUs		 Price: $2.32 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 30,172 DSUs
f. Date of the transaction May 21, 2019 May 21, 2019 May 21, 2019
g. Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

/EIN News/ --

 1)  Details of PDMR
  1. Name
 Steven Sinclair Ross Clarkson Edward LaFehr
 2)  Reason for the notification
  1. Position / status
 Director Director Director
b. Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification
 3)  Details of the issuer
  1. Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b. Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
 4)  Details of transaction
  1. Description of financial instrument
 Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units
b. Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066		 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066		 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066
c. Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units Grant of Deferred Share Units Grant of Deferred Share Units
d. Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $2.32
Volume: 30,172		 Price: Cdn $2.32
Volume: 30,172		 Price: Cdn $2.32
Volume: 30,172
e. Aggregated information:
  1. Price
  2. Volume
 Price: $2.32 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 30,172 DSUs		 Price: $2.32 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 30,172 DSUs		 Price: $2.32 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 30,172 DSUs
f. Date of the transaction May 21, 2019 May 21, 2019 May 21, 2019
g. Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue


 1)  Details of PDMR
  1. Name
 Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick Edward Ok
 2)  Reason for the notification
  1. Position / status
 President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
b. Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification
 3)  Details of the issuer
  1. Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b. Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
 4)  Details of transaction
  1. Description of financial instrument
 Restricted Share Units Restricted Share Units Restricted Share Units
b. Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066		 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066		 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066
c. Nature of the transaction Vesting of RSU Vesting of RSU Vesting of RSU
d. Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $2.38
Volume: 11,344		 Price: Cdn $2.38
Volume: 16,934		 Price: Cdn $2.38
Volume: 12,543
e. Aggregated information:
  1. Price
  2. Volume
 Price: $2.38 Cdn per RSU
Volume: 11,344 RSUs		 Price: $2.38 Cdn per RSU
Volume: 16,934 RSUs		 Price: $2.38 Cdn per RSU
Volume: 12,543 RSUs
f. Date of the transaction May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019
g. Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue


 1)  Details of PDMR
  1. Name
 Ross Clarkson
 2)  Reason for the notification
  1. Position / status
 Director
b. Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 3)  Details of the issuer
  1. Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b. Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
 4) Details of transaction
  1. Description of financial instrument
 Restricted Share Units
b. Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c. Nature of the transaction Vesting of RSUs
d. Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $2.38
Volume: 21,356
e. Aggregated information:
  1. Price
  2. Volume
  

Price: $2.38 Cdn per RSU
Volume: 21,356 RSUs
f. Date of the transaction May 19, 2019
g. Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue


 1)  Details of PDMR
  1. Name
 Ross Clarkson Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick
 2)  Reason for the notification
  1. Position / status
 Director President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President
b. Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification
 3)  Details of the issuer
  1. Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b. Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
 4)  Details of transaction
  1. Description of financial instrument
 Stock Option Stock Option Stock Option
b. Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066		 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy
Corporation Ordinary Shares:
CA8936621066
c. Nature of the transaction Expiry of Stock Option Expiry of Stock Option Expiry of Stock Option
d. Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $7.26
Volume: 306,000		 Price: Cdn $7.26
Volume: 162,000		 Price: Cdn $7.26
Volume: 243,000
e. Aggregated information:
  1. Price
  2. Volume
Price: $7.26 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 306,000 Stock Options
Price: $7.26 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 162,000 Stock Options
Price: $7.26 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 243,000 Stock Options
f. Date of the transaction May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019
g. Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		    
     
TransGlobe Energy   Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer    
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer  
     
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright    
     
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton    
Genevieve Ryan   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
     

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d42cf031-bc5d-46ac-957d-edd27eb2f37b

LOGO color.JPG

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.