Portable Toilets Market will grow at CAGR of 6.6% to hit $9.85 Billion by 2025 - Global Analysis by Strategic Framework, Financial Performance, Key Developments Trends, Size & Share: Adroit Market Research

Rising number of outdoor events to drive the global portable toilets market. The power or trailer mobile toilets dominated the market due to increasing demand from construction sites and event management industries

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sales of portable toilets globally is anticipated to reach USD 9,851.4 million by the end of 2025 majorly due to rising number of outdoor events across the globe. The rising trend of hosting outdoor parties as well as other events and gatherings is gaining impetus which is boosting the need for the provision of efficient sanitation facilities at such events and gatherings.

The study covers the global portable toilet market value for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global portable toilets market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, and value chain. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

Portable toilets have turned to be one of the most efficient innovations providing a suitable and cheap solution to the age old difficulty of furnishing adequate amount of sanitation facilities under several varied circumstances. Portable toilets proved its utility in a wide array of situations such as events at isolated locations, public areas, etc. Portable toilets are provisionally set up and don’t require any prior infrastructure such as water source or sewage disposal system. Once the utility of a portable toilet is achieved, these toilets can be stored or even easily relocated until its need arises.

The “Global Portable Toilets Market by Product (Lifting or Handling Moving Toilets, Power or Trailer Mobile Toilets), by End user (Construction Sites, Factories, Public Places), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global portable toilet market is witnessing a rapid growth on account of the swiftly emerging rental industry. Renting of portable toilets especially for outdoor events offer an array of benefits since the construction of permanent bathrooms at such locations is not practicable. Portable toilet rental companies offer such toilets for provisional usage which enable the users at such events to meet their hygiene and sanitary needs. Thus, several portable toilet rental companies are furnishing tremendous impetus for the overall growth of the global portable toilets market.

The setting up of portable toilets in several European countries on account of hefty influx of tourism is one of the prime elements which has commanded it to be dominant in the global market. Several sightseeing locations that have conventional bathrooms might not have enough capacities to cater people in huge numbers. Furthermore, under several circumstances, portable toilets are considered to be the most affordable way of accommodating visitors, for example, monuments and public parks. Thus, portable toilets provide a cheaper sanitary solution to all the tourists.

Companies such as Sanitech Toilet Hire ADCO International, Satellite Industries, B&B Portable Toilets, PolyJohn, Camco Manufacturing Inc., Shorelink International and ARMAL among others are some of the large-scale providers with a global presence. Several of these are local manufacturers in a particular region making the competitive landscape of this market to be highly fragmented.

