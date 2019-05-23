Guardant Health Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:GH), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $71.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Guardant Health. In addition, Guardant Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Guardant Health, are expected to be $319.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



/EIN News/ -- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and Company, LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: (866) 803-9204, or via email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com ; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200, Attention: Prospectus Department, North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as well as in its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the registration statement relating to the proposed offering. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Josh Wein or Ian Stone

press@guardanthealth.com



