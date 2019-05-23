INVVY CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Indivior PLC (INVVY) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds Indivior PLC (INVVY) investors of the securities class action, Van Dorp v. Indivior PLC et al., No. 2:19cv10792, pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



/EIN News/ -- If you purchased or otherwise acquired Indivior securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff - one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 24, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/INVVY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

INVVY@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; and, (3) as a result of Defendants’ misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Indivior should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email INVVY@hbsslaw.com .

