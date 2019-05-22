Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL).



On January 1, 2019 a complaint was filed alleging that between July 26, 2017 and December 6, 2018, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long term stockholder of Markel, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

