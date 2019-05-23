New Mover Marketing: How to Grow Your Business By Targeting New Homeowners Before Your Competition with Welcome Wagon

Welcome Wagon New Mover Marketing for Local Businesses Visit www.welcomewagon.com/advertise/

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through unique digital and print marketing solutions, Welcome Wagon, America’s Welcome Service since 1928, offers businesses an effective way to reach new customers. With roughly 40 million Americans moving each year, there is huge opportunity for businesses to reach new customers entering their local market, and this is where Welcome Wagon excels. With the average business needing to replace about 20% of its customer base that moves away annually, Welcome Wagon has proven to be the industry leader and premier choice for new mover marketing.

New movers will spend more in the first 6 months of moving than the average consumer will spend in three years. Residents are looking for local businesses to provide reliable goods and services that help them settle in and make their new community feel like home. Additionally, new movers are 5 times more likely to become loyal customers to businesses that take the time to reach out and welcome them to the neighborhood - proving that targeting and marketing to new movers is a lucrative area of opportunity that should be incorporated into a local business’ plan.

“With such an ebb and flow of movers throughout the country, it is important for businesses to have a strategy to gain new customers to replace those they have lost. Welcome Wagon’s print and digital solutions will effectively place businesses in the hands of new movers who are ready to invest in their new community,” said Steve Goodman, CEO and President of Welcome Wagon. “Welcome Wagon allows businesses to reach movers via multiple touchpoints with compelling offers, creating that brand awareness businesses need with a new audience.”

Through Welcome Wagon’s direct mail advertising solutions, businesses are featured exclusively in Welcome Wagon’s New Mover Gift Book without having to worry about a competitor being on the next page. With follow-up postcard and gift book mailings, Welcome Wagon puts businesses in new movers’ hands at the ideal times.

Welcome Wagon’s digital marketing program allows businesses to reach movers through finely targeted social media marketing campaigns, delivers enticing offers from the business directly to the movers’ inboxes through their New Mover Email program, and provides a valuable listing on their online Business Directory and New Mover Mobile App.

A wide range of businesses from restaurants, dry cleaners and home services, to dentists and doctors can benefit from Welcome Wagon’s direct mail and digital marketing services to increase their customer base and improve ROI by inviting new movers to take advantage of their offers before their competition.

Welcome Wagon was created in 1928 to embody the spirit of warm hospitality and welcome. Now in their 91st year, Welcome Wagon continues this mission, helping to create lasting relationships between new movers and local businesses. Their goal is to assist people in saving money, growing their business, and helping the local economy prosper. For more information on Welcome Wagon, visit https://www.welcomewagon.com/. For career opportunities, visit https://www.welcomewagon.com/careers/.



