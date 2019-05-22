Manhattan Associates Announces 2019 Innovators of the Year

Recipients Honored at Annual Manhattan Momentum User Conference

ATLANTA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has named customers Lamps Plus, Sysco and Tractor Supply as 2019 Innovators of the Year for their achievements in point of sale, inventory and transportation management, respectively. The awards were presented at Momentum 2019, Manhattan Associates’ annual customer event, held May 20-23 in Phoenix.



Lamps Plus, the nation’s largest lighting retailer, is being honored as an innovator following its successful deployment of Manhattan’s Point of Sale solution in its flagship location. This implementation enabled Lamps Plus to deliver a modern, omnichannel shopping experience. The solution brings together selling, customer engagement and store inventory and fulfillment to help associates drive superior customer experiences via a single, holistic system of record for managing customer interactions and transactions.

As a global foodservice leader, Sysco has been a Manhattan Replenishment customer for more than 15 years. The company is being recognized as an Innovator for its enduring success in optimizing inventory across more than 80 distribution locations and more than 700 end users. With five major upgrades completed, Sysco is positioned to take full advantage of Manhattan’s latest inventory innovations. In order to support its broad user base, the company instituted an internal network of super users, fully equipped with training tools, chat communications and standard operating procedures, all aligned to ensure Sysco continues to improve its inventory performance for the business.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is being recognized for its progressive use of Manhattan’s Transportation Management System (TMS). The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., Tractor Supply leverages Manhattan’s TMS to manage inbound and outbound freight across nine distribution locations, five mixing centers and 1,700 stores across 49 states. Most recently, the company worked with Manhattan to develop an operational review of its transportation network to better manage its dynamic supply chain. This advanced system is designed to frequently analyze Tractor Supply’s transportation network to determine changes that will drive better results.

“Manhattan is proud to work with many of the world’s leading brands, and we are committed to helping them lead their respective industries with the continued innovation and evolution of our offerings,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas, Manhattan Associates. “We applaud the success of Lamps Plus, Sysco and Tractor Supply and look forward to further supporting them as they drive business growth and advance their goals.”

