Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced the pricing of $500,000,000 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Enstar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay approximately $250 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and term loan facility, and for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding for acquisitions, working capital and other business opportunities. Wells Fargo Securities, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Barclays and nabSecurities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, Scotiabank is acting as senior co-manager, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ING and Lloyds Securities are acting as co-managers.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has previously been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer to sell or solicitation to buy will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials from the joint book-running managers by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 (or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com), HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at 1-866-811-8049, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, or SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-685-4786.

About Enstar

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group, with approximately $18.1 billion in assets, that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 95 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar’s active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd’s Syndicate 609.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Enstar’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Guy Bowker

Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645

