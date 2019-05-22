Ivaco Rolling Mills Welcomes Deal with U.S. to Remove Steel Tariffs

/EIN News/ -- L’ORIGNAL, Ontario, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivaco Rolling Mills applauds the Government of Canada for concluding successful negotiations for the full removal of US Section 232 tariffs on Canadian steel products. We would like to thank Minister Chrystia Freeland and the Canadian negotiating team for their tireless efforts in resolving this challenging issue. The removal of these tariffs is great news to our workers and community. “The Steelworkers are proud to have played an important role alongside the Canadian steel producers. These tariffs have had a significant impact on our members, and I am confident there is light at the end of the tunnel for all those affected” said Richard Leblanc, Area Coordinator for the United Steelworkers.



“On behalf of Ivaco Rolling Mills, we thank the Government of Canada for this significant achievement that will have a direct benefit on our customers, employees, suppliers and the community” said Will Trower, Chief Financial Officer at Ivaco. “Now that a deal has been reached, we look forward to getting back to work with our partners on the other side of the border and a return to the free trade that has defined the North American steel market for decades.”

Ivaco Rolling Mills continues to work with its partners in labour, industry and government to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the company and promote Canadian steel jobs.

About Ivaco

Ivaco Rolling Mills is a reputable wire rod supplier for the automotive, energy, agriculture, construction and telecommunication industries. Its facility, located in the counties of Prescott and Russell, ON produces high quality steel billets and wire rod in a safe, environmentally friendly, and energy efficient manner.

Contact

Francis Miner

Manager, Trade, Ivaco

613-675-6626 (L'Orignal)



