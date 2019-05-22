LYFT, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Lyft, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 16, 2019

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that acquired securities of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) (“Lyft”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s March 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the Offering”).



Investors who purchased the shares of Lyft, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Lyft, Inc., you may, no later than July 16, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

According to the filed complaint, Lyft’s Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that:

Lyft’s claimed ridesharing position was overstated;



more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft’s rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall;



Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and



as a result, Lyft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 28, 2019, Lyft conducted an IPO offering 32.5 million shares to the public priced at $72.00 per share. Since the IPO, Lyft’s stock price has fallen to as low as $47.17 per share on May 13, 2019, representing a decline of 34.7% from the $72.00 offering price.

Contact:

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

