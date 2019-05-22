Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City

HOUSTON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will be in New York City to attend the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference on June 4, 2019, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference on June 5, 2019.



2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference, June 4, 2019

William Pate, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Will Monteleone, Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation at 10:30 A.M. EST and will participate in 1x1 meetings.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference, June 5, 2019

Will Monteleone, Chief Financial Officer, and Suneel Mandava, SVP, Finance, will host a presentation at 11:30 A.M. EST and will participate in 1x1 meetings.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

/EIN News/ -- For more information contact:

Suneel Mandava

Senior Vice President, Finance

(713) 969-2136

smandava@parpacific.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.