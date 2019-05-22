ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:



Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

/EIN News/ -- Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States :

The Blueshirt Group

Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China :

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com



