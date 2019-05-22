Rhino Shield Wisconsin owner Jay Mariano offers a closer look at the business

Jay Mariano, owner of Rhino Shield Wisconsin, provides a closer, behind the scenes look at operations at the revolutionary statewide wall coating company.

BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, USA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leader in America's premium wall coating sector, Rhino Shield has enjoyed impressive and consistent growth, year-on-year, since its inception close to two decades ago. Rhino Shield Wisconsin owner Jay Mariano offers a closer look at the technology behind the company, first established in 2000."Unfortunately, with many home improvement businesses, it's often a case of 'here today' and 'gone tomorrow,'" suggests Mariano. At Rhino Shield Wisconsin, however, he says, this simply isn't how things work. "At Rhino Shield, that's just not how we operate," Mariano explains, "as reflected perfectly in the company's impressive, two-decade history."Rhino Shield was founded, according to the firm, with a straightforward goal. "This goal," reveals Mariano, "was to provide the most long-lasting and durable wall coating product available on the market, capable of ending the traditional, dreaded cycle of painting and repainting, again and again."The team behind Rhino Shield subsequently invested more than a year into painstaking research, soon ascertaining that ceramic technology offered the key. "Ceramic technology provided the key not just to durability, but to solar ray reflectivity and additional breathability, too," suggests Mariano.It was quickly discovered that breathability, in particular, was an essential characteristic required in order for Rhino Shield to be as effective, durable, and reliable as possible; something which the company guarantees to this day. "Twelve months after research and development started, and after working closely with top chemists and manufacturing partners, the Rhino Shield system was born," Mariano reveals.Thoroughly field tested, the product has proven again and again its efficacy in regards to both durability and insulation in the years which have followed, including in tests carried out by leading independent laboratories.High standards are further maintained thanks to Rhino Shield's network of only certified applicators. "Our entire team here at Rhino Shield Wisconsin all have significant professional experience in either the painting or coating businesses," adds Mariano. "What's more, to really guide our business here in Wisconsin," he continues, "we subscribe to a straightforward but extremely important set of values."These values, says Mariano, include superior ongoing innovation, industry-leading levels of quality control, absolute integrity and honesty, and a commitment to best-in-class customer service."We're confident, then," he continues, "thanks to an unrelenting focus on product development, and continuous attention to detail, that clients will find Rhino Shield Wisconsin to represent the number one, stand-out company and system for protecting their property or properties from the elements." Choose Rhino Shield Wisconsin ," Mariano adds, wrapping up, "and never paint again!"



