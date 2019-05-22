The Alliance Center to Celebrate Business as a Force for Good at Best for Colorado Award Celebration

Governor Polis to join as a special guest at annual awards celebration. The event will recognize top-performing companies, gather business leaders from across Colorado who have committed to blending purpose and profit.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance Center, in partnership with B Lab and B Local Colorado, will host the Best for Colorado Award Celebration on June 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mile High Station. This annual celebration honors Colorado businesses that lead the private sector in using business as a force for good. Values-driven business leaders from across the state gather for this event annually to network and to celebrate the companies who are dedicated to deepening their social and environmental impacts. This year’s event will also feature a special appearance from Governor Jared Polis.

This year’s honorees include Namaste Solar, Montanya Distillers, Apiary Studio, First Affirmative, Prosono, Shift Workspaces, Lever Energy Capital, Apto and Ship Sunshine. The Alliance Center is also excited to present the first-ever Collaborative Award to B Lab, B Local Colorado, University of Colorado Boulder and Gary Community Investments for their dedication, collaboration and leadership to create an inclusive and sustainable economy through business.

“Namasté Solar is Best for Colorado because we are here to support the shift to clean renewable energy while also demonstrating that there is another way to do business – one where you can have success while also serving a purpose beyond profit,” Jason Shape, CEO of Namasté Solar, said. “We measure success by the benefit we create for the environment, our employees, our customers and our community.”

In addition to the awards ceremony, guests will hear inspirational stories from speakers including Geri Mitchell-Brown of B Local Colorado and Kara Peck and Kim Coupounas of B Lab, as well as enjoy live music from Deja Blu Variety Dance Band. Beer from New Belgium Brewery and Boulder Beer, wine from Snowy Peaks Winery and Fetzer Winery and hors d'oeuvres will be served. More information and registration can be found at thealliancecenter.org/b4co.

Mile High Station is located at 2027 West Colfax Ave in Denver, CO. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Stay tuned for more Best for Colorado events at The Alliance Center throughout the year, and check out the Alliance’s event calendar to learn how you can personally get involved.

About The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center is a multi-faceted nonprofit with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. The Alliance Center serves as a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques, and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement. Together with their tenants, supporters, and partners, The Alliance Center is dedicated to creating a world where our communities thrive, our democracy is strong, our economy works for everyone, and our planet is healthy.

The Best for Colorado program invites all Colorado companies to measure and improve their social and environmental impact. Best for Colorado offers programming and tools for all companies in the state, including B Corps, to enhance their practices and connect participating companies with local resources, education and support. Best for Colorado works with companies at every stage of their corporate responsibility journey to help deepen their impact in meaningful ways. By becoming a Best for Colorado business, companies can create higher quality jobs, build stronger communities, and preserve a healthier environment.

