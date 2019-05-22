Mondelēz International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain

Global CPG leader brings extensive experience in supply chain technology and emerging markets



Daniel Myers, current EVP, Integrated Supply Chain to retire following successful career at Mondelēz International

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International today announced that it has named Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain. In this role, she will be responsible for the oversight of the company’s global procurement, manufacturing, engineering, and customer service and logistics groups. She will report directly to Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Mondelēz International Leadership Team effective June 10. MacQuillan succeeds Daniel Myers, who announced his intention to retire and will remain with the company for a period of transition.



“We are very excited to welcome Sandra to Mondelēz International. She brings a wealth of international expertise in sustainable supply chain and technology strategy, with vast experience in packaged goods at global companies where she has built world-class supply chain capabilities,” said Van de Put. “Her leadership and experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to harness new technology to drive productivity and leverage the strength of our supply chain as a competitive advantage across our global network.”



Van de Put continued, “I want to thank Daniel for his many contributions to our company over the past eight years, including his leadership role in transforming and modernizing our global supply chain. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”



MacQuillan joins the company from Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where she was Chief Supply Chain Officer and Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, and had global responsibility for procurement, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, quality and regulatory, safety and sustainability since 2015. Prior to Kimberly-Clark Corporation, she spent more than 20 years at Mars Incorporated in a variety of roles with increasing levels of responsibility and was most recently Global Vice President, Supply for Mars Global Petcare. She has extensive emerging markets experience and has led operations in Africa, Central Europe, the Czech Republic, India and the Middle East. MacQuillan began her career at ExxonMobil, where she held positions in industrial engineering, sales, manufacturing and business development.



“I am excited to join Mondelēz International at this important time as the company continues to execute on its new long-term growth strategy under Dirk Van de Put,” said MacQuillan. “I have long admired Mondelēz International for its leadership position in global snacking, its strong portfolio of brands and its extensive international footprint, and I look forward to working with the team and its partners across the global supply chain network.”



MacQuillan currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of TRIMBLE, Inc., Executive Advisory Board of Supply Chain Management World (SCM World), and the Board of Trustees of Atlanta International School. She has a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from the University of Greenwich, UK and was awarded Chartered Engineer status from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, London. She is a fellow in both The Institute of Mechanical Engineers and The Royal Society of Arts.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

Tom Armitage +1-847-943-5678 news@mdlz.com



